Robert K. Stoncel, age 79, of Buchtel, Ohio, passed away Sept. 3, 2020 at his residence.
Robert was born Feb. 4, 1941 in Hocking County to Robert "Bob" Stoncel and Mary Stoncel.
He graduated from Glouster High School in 1959; served four years in the US Army; retired as an Ohio State Park Ranger at Burr Oak State Park; member of the St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church in Buchtel; member of the Murray City American Legion post #420.
Surviving are children, Will (Tami) Blake, Jay (Beckie) Blake, Jessica McCollister; grandchildren, Mindy (Scott) Robson, Darcie (Trev) Oliver, Tyler (Taylor) Blake, Conner Blake "Mackenzie", Brooke Dixon; brother, Ray (Phyllis) Stoncel; sister, Mary (Gary) Hooper; step-grandchildren, Zach Delaney and Jedediah (Kayla) McClain; great-grandchildren, Reece Robson, Renee Robson, Paige Swope, Chloe Oliver, Lainey Oliver, Eli Blake, Ollie Blake, Timothy Dixon, Clayton Dixon, and Kasey Lynn Dixon; and step-great-grandchildren, Kasey McClain, Amelia McClain and Quinton McClain.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly Whyte Stoncel, who passed away Nov. 7, 2019; grandson, Johnathan Blake; brother, Jim Brown.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church in Buchtel, Ohio, with Fr. Matthew Gossett officiating.
Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Nelsonville.
Military graveside service will be conducted by the Combined Color Guard.
Calling hours will be observed Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home.
Robert requested that those attending calling hours and the funeral be comfortable by wearing casual clothes.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Robert's name to the St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church c/o 75 Stewart St, Athens, Ohio 45701.
Masks and social distancing are encouraged at the calling hours and the funeral.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net