Robert L. (Bob) Bateman, of Sarasota, Florida, passed after a short illness May 14, 2020.

Laid to rest May 18, 2020 at Palms Memorial Park.

He is survived by local residents, Leland (Anne) Bateman.

Proceeded in death by parents, Robert W. and Gladys (Higgins) Bateman; brother, Paul E. Bateman; and sister, Marjorie Bateman Burgess.







