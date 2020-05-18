Robert L. Bateman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. (Bob) Bateman, of Sarasota, Florida, passed after a short illness May 14, 2020.
Laid to rest May 18, 2020 at Palms Memorial Park.
He is survived by local residents, Leland (Anne) Bateman.
Proceeded in death by parents, Robert W. and Gladys (Higgins) Bateman; brother, Paul E. Bateman; and sister, Marjorie Bateman Burgess.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from May 18 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved