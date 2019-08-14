|
|
Robert "Bobby" L. Congrove, age 87, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away Aug. 13, 2019 at Crestview, Lancaster, Ohio.
Bobby was born Nov. 9, 1931 in Hocking County, Ohio to Charles D. Congrove and Vernie (McKenzie).
He retired from Hocking Valley Industries; loved to bowl and was involved the special olympics
Surviving are nieces and nephews, Robert (Kathy) Armstrong of Lancaster, Cheryl A. (Bob) Phillips of Logan, Diane Sargent of Logan, and Jeff (Jackie) Phillips of Logan; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Phillips; and nephew, David Armstrong.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating.
Calling hours will be observed 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations can be made to FairHoPe Hospice and Palliative Care at 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019