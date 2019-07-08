|
Robert L. North, age 74, of Murray City, Ohio passed away on July 6, 2019 at the Pickering House Lancaster, Ohio.
Robert was born Nov. 14, 1944 in Murray City, Ohio to Lloyd C. North and Ruth E. Gill.
He was a pillar of the Murray City community as a restaurant owner, fire department chief and a founder of the Murray City Hall Of Fame Festival. He retired from E.C. Babbert Inc. His greatest hobby was as a creative woodworker.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ramona (Robson) North; his children, Mathew, Melissa, Dennis and Shaun; grandchildren, Ciara, Cody, Nick, Brooke, Ethan, Alysa, Evan, Maya, Lia, Mario, Emmet, and Camila; great-grandchild, Evelyn; and sisters, Peggy, Penny and Karen.
It was Robert's wish to not have funeral services. His Family will be celebrating his life together.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on July 9, 2019