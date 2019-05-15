Bobby Jones, 63, of Gallipolis, formerly of Laurelville, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at GDC.

Bobby was born March 13, 1956 in Lancaster, Ohio, the son of Kenneth "Dick" and Edith (Garrett) Jones.

Bobby is survived by his father, Dick Jones; brothers, Rick (Jane) Jones and Mark (Tammy) Jones; sisters, Brenda Hart and Sherry Jones (Kenny Tatman); nieces, Summer (Nate) Darnell of Kansas, Joni (Jake) Kidwell of South Bloomingville, and Brittney McNichols (Jared Wahl); nephews, Brandon (Kara) McNichols, Adam (Anita) Shaffer and Ian (Nichole) Shaffer of Lancaster; great-nieces, Laney Darnell, Chloe Don Wahl, Oliva Shaffer and Annie Shaffer; great-nephews, Colby Darnell, Noah, Aaron and Nick Shaffer; nephews, Jesse, Josh, Pete Morris; stepbrothers, Jimmy (Rene) Thurston and Tim "Wire" (Mona) Thurston; step-nieces, Kristen, Jayla, Jessica and Harley; step-nephew, Levi; Bobby also has many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Bobby was preceded in death by his loving mother, Edith Jones; stepmom, Winona Jones; grandparents, Kenneth and Phyllis Jones, Ernest and Ruth Garrett.

Bobby also had a special family at G.D.C. We would like to thank everyone there. Special thanks to Dorothy who was with Bobby at Holzer Hospital sitting with him and her support for us. Thanks to the staff at G.D.C. for the comfort he got there. Thanks to Sherry Williams at Holzer for keeping all the updates on Bobby. Bobby was a very special young man in all our lives. He was outgoing; everyone loved him that knew him. He could make you laugh if you were having a bad day.

His famous sayings were "I can't, bye bye." Bobby loved the TV show The Price is Right and Scooby Doo. He loved the outdoors. G.D.C. took Bobby on several trips.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to Wellman Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville.

Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Published in Logan Daily News on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary