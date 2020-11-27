1/
Robert McWilliams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Dale McWilliams, age 85, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Nov. 23, 2020 at his residence in Logan.
Robert was born Oct. 4, 1935 in Greendale, Ohio to Curtis McWilliams and Edna McWilliams. He worked many years at Logan Clay; loved the outdoors; and helping others.
Surviving are his children William (Debbie) McWilliams of East Liverpool, Tim (Chris) McWilliams of Carbon Hill, and Dennis (Debbie Simson) McWilliams of Logan; grandchildren Summer, Heath, Natasha, Mandy, Jason, Katie, Isaac, Shannon, Elizabeth, and Heather; and a number of great-grandchildren.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and children Monty and Rose McWilliams.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 28 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan. Burial will be in Carbon Hill Cemetery, Carbon Hill, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed on Saturday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m. to the time of service at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved