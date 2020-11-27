Robert Dale McWilliams, age 85, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Nov. 23, 2020 at his residence in Logan.
Robert was born Oct. 4, 1935 in Greendale, Ohio to Curtis McWilliams and Edna McWilliams. He worked many years at Logan Clay; loved the outdoors; and helping others.
Surviving are his children William (Debbie) McWilliams of East Liverpool, Tim (Chris) McWilliams of Carbon Hill, and Dennis (Debbie Simson) McWilliams of Logan; grandchildren Summer, Heath, Natasha, Mandy, Jason, Katie, Isaac, Shannon, Elizabeth, and Heather; and a number of great-grandchildren.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and children Monty and Rose McWilliams.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 28 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan. Burial will be in Carbon Hill Cemetery, Carbon Hill, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed on Saturday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m. to the time of service at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net
