Roderick "Rod" E. Glenn, 79, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away Oct. 2, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio.
Rod was born July 7, 1940 in Rockbridge, Ohio, to Harold and Stella (Groves) Glenn.
He graduated from Rockbridge High School in 1958 and then graduated from Logan High School in 1959. Rod was a 51-year member of the Masonic Order F&AM #57 Lancaster, Ohio, and retired from Anchor Hocking.
Rod was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Joyce (Karshner) Glenn; his parents; and brother, George Glenn.
Rod is survived by his daughter, Rory (Dean) Gloyd; son, Blaine (Lanna) Glenn; grandchildren, Katherine (Ethan) Gibson, Cara Glenn, Deanna (Avory) Canter, and Joshua Gloyd; great-grandchildren, Kaydence and Kellan Gibson; brother, Harold L. "Bud" (Charlene) Glenn; sisters, Vickie (Terry) Linehan, and Debbie Meloy; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friend, Sandra Vermillion; and special friends and neighbors, Charlie and Connie Snoke.
A Masonic service will be conducted promptly at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio, and then the funeral services will follow with Joe Clark officiating.
Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens Rockbridge, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed from 10 a.m. to time of service on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to a local hospice in Rod's name.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Oct. 5, 2019