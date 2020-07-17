1/
Rodney L. Cron III
Master Chief Petty Officer Rodney Leonard Cron III, age 75 of Logan, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Carlin House in Logan.
Born Nov. 9, 1944 in Piqua, Ohio, he was the son of the late Colonel Rodney Leonard and Ilogene Kathryn (Mays) Cron Jr.
Rodney graduated with a master's degree from Texas A&M. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1962-1991. Rodney served as a submarine nuclear propulsion plant supervisor-reactor control.
Rodney is survived by one brother, Technical Sergeant Michael Dennis (Karen) Cron of Logan; and one sister, Lt. Melodie Mae (Douglas) Levi/Robinson of Harrison, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Rodney was preceded in death by one brother, Major Patrick Morris Cron.
Arrangements by Roberts Funeral Home-Logan, Ohio, are incomplete at this time.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com



Published in Logan Daily News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
