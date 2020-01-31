|
|
Roger D. Gordon, born March 8, 1938, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at the age of 81, after an extended battle with cancer.
Roger was a lifelong resident of Hocking County. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Roger loved to garden and took great pride in sharing its bounty with just about everyone who he felt would enjoy it. He loved being outdoors, especially on a tractor.
Roger was a longtime employee of the Carborundum Company, and retired from DeVry University. Roger was never one to sit still, often holding two or three jobs.
He was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church, and had developed a special relationship with the Minister, Gabrielle Hudecek, as he fought this terrible disease.
Roger is survived by his wife, Mona; two children, Scott Gordon, Angie (Kevin) Robotyn. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Trevor and Trey Robotyn, Ashley McGuire and Allyson Gordon; two stepsons, Ray and David Hartman and one sister, Martha Gordon of Pawleys Island, South Carolina.
Roger is also survived by many friends. Of special note was his lifelong friendship with Larry and Charlotte Kornmiller.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Ethel Gordon, to whom he was a devoted son.
We will miss him.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church, 13819 Pleasant Valley Road, Logan, Ohio 43138, with Minister Gabrielle Hudecek officiating.
Burial will follow in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Laurel Township, Hocking County, Ohio.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Feb. 1, 2020