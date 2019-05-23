Roger Fredrick Egan passed on to join his Lord and Savior on May 23, 2019.

Roger was born in Hocking County on March 30, 1936 to Laverne (Karshner) and Fredrick Egan, who predeceased him. Roger married his high school sweetheart Joyce (Hinton) Egan on June 23, 1955 and had 40 very happy years before she passed away from brain cancer on Nov. 11, 1995.

Roger married Norma Jean (Weaver McClelland) on Oct. 14, 2004, who survives. Roger is the father of Cynthia (Michael) Egan Anderson and Stephen (Vicky Hunt) Egan. He is also the loving grandfather to Krista (David) Justus, Branden (Katy Black) Anderson, Brooke (Jack) Moats, Jarrod (Jenny Pettibone) Egan. He also leaves great-grandchildren, Trey West, Adalyn Justus, Myla, Dekota, Colton, Aubrey Anderson, Mia, Allie and Drew Moats; nieces and nephews, Darma (Brian), Jenna and Alaina Taimuty, Kim and Brody Tatman; sister-in-law, Sue Ann Hinton; and awaiting the arrival of great-grandson Briggs Egan.

Roger graduated from Laurelville High School in 1954 and enlisted in the Marine Corps on Feb. 9, 1955 where he served an eight-year obligation and served 32 months in the Far East. He received a Top Secret clearance and had a lifetime secrecy clearance. He spent the last four years in the reserve with an immediate recall at any time.

After his honorable discharge, Roger went to work for Dupont, Circleville, where he retired after 36 years after advancing to shift team leader where he had responsibility for all employees on "B" shift for the entire plant. He also served 11 years as an EMT for the Laurelville Medic Unit #4. After retirement Roger worked with his son building living quarters in horse trailers and a spec home in Eastwood and in Pickaway and Ross counties.

Roger had a love for sports cars and enjoyed going to car shows and he still has his red Chrysler Crossfire convertible. Roger is a member of the South Bloomfield United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir.

Funeral services will be held at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at noon with the Rev. Floyd Hubbell officiating.

Burial will follow in Green Summit Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home in Circleville on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. and at the funeral home in Laurelville on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to South Bloomfield United Methodist Church in Rogers memory.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Published in Logan Daily News on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary