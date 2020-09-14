1/
Rev. Roger L. Fidler
1938 - 2020
The Rev. Roger L. Fidler, 82, of Logan, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster.
He was born June 26, 1938, in Buchtel, Ohio, son of the late Charles J. and Agnes Gillilan Fiddler. Roger was married to Shelby Blake Fidler, who survives. 
He was the founder and retired Pastor of The Peoples Church in Logan, and also worked at Carborundum Grinding Wheel in Logan. Roger was a Korean War Veteran of the United States Army and was a 1956 graduate of Buchtel High School. 
Roger is survived by his son, the Rev. Charles "Chuck" (Faith) Fidler of Logan; daughters, Lisa (Tim) Hacker of Defiance, Ohio, and Teresa (Mike) Grove of Logan; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Harley (Donna) Fiddler of Pickerington; sisters, Janet Call of Morrow, Ohio, and Sharon (Roger) Gillian of Dayton; sister-in-law, Kathryn Fidler of Logan; and many nieces and nephews. 
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Fidler; and sisters, Dorothy Hayden, Gailberta Graham and Virginia Fiddler. 
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at The Peoples Church, 30811 Lake Logan Road, Logan, with the Rev. Tim Hacker officiating.
Interment will be in Carbon Hill Cemetery, Carbon Hill.
Friends may call at The Peoples Church on Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, one hour prior to the service at the church. 
Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan. 
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of the Rev. Roger Fidler, to The Peoples Church, 30811 Lake Logan Road, Logan, Ohio 43138. 
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com



Published in Logan Daily News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
The Peoples Church
SEP
19
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
The Peoples Church
SEP
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
The Peoples Church
Funeral services provided by
Cardaras Funeral Home
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
(740) 385-3028
