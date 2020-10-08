Roger Williams Masteller, age 91, passed away Oct. 3rd at Main Street Terrace nursing home in Lancaster, Ohio.
He was born Feb.13, 1929 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, where he was raised by his parents, John and Frances (Hertel) Masteller. He graduated from North High School in 1948 and attended Ohio State University for a few years. He worked summers as a merchant marine on a Lake Erie ore boat, before joining the U.S. Navy. He served two years of active duty during the Korean War in a CB, or construction battalion, spending nearly all his service deployed overseas building naval bases. He then came home and started working with his father and brothers, running the family business of Mason's Sand & Gravel in Obetz until the brothers ultimately sold it.
Roger married Beverly (Clark) Masteller, in her hometown of Galion, Ohio, on July 2, 1960. They lived in Upper Arlington, Ohio and began raising two sons, Mark and Rodd. In 1977 the family moved to Hide-A-Way Hills, Ohio to enjoy a rural, but vacation-like environment. About 20 years later, after they became empty nesters and Roger was nearing retirement, they built and moved into their last home in Lancaster, Ohio. Beverly passed away in 2014, ending their long and enjoyable marriage.
Besides running a business for over 40 years with his two brothers, which is a tremendous accomplishment, Roger had many hobbies and interests that he shared with his family throughout his life. He enjoyed astronomy. He was a good woodworker from a young age and he could perform about any trade involved in home construction. He was very involved in the planning and building of the home in Hide-A-Way Hills. He held a private pilot's license for over 30 years, owning a Piper Comanche, then later a Cessna Skyline. He enjoyed driving the family's speedboat as his sons would water ski. He relished any opportunity to take his Airstream RV on a trip to an OSU football game or on vacation. He was a huge Ohio State fan, having seen the "Snow Bowl" as a student and holding home-game season tickets for over 50 years.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents John and Frances Masteller, his wife Beverly Masteller, his brother Gordon Masteller, and his brother Louis Masteller and sister-in-law Rosemary. He is survived by his and sister-in-law Janet (Gordon), children Mark (Michele) Masteller of Lancaster and Rodd (Kimberly) Masteller of Canal Winchester; grandchildren Nichole (Justin) Walter of Lancaster, PFC Cody (Heather) Masteller of Ft. Stewart, GA, Tyler Masteller of Lebanon; six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private service at Union Cemetery in Columbus, and the broader family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rogers's honor to either the First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster, through their donation page at www.firstpbc.org
, or the Experimental Aircraft Association through their Support EAA page at www.eaa.org/eaa/support-eaa/give
