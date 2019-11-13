|
Ronald Eugene Darnell, age 85, of New Straitsville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at Logan Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Born May 9, 1934 in Logan, Ohio, he was the son of the late Henry Ellis and Forest Ella (Brown) Darnell.
Ronald was a former oil field worker and had retired as a welder from Mike's Welding in Logan.
Ronald is survived by one daughter, Teri Sue (Doug) Tigner of New Straitsville, Ohio; six grandchildren, Tony Darnell of Logan, Jeremy Darnell of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Kati Tigner of New Straitsville, and Randy, Ricky, and Mary Tigner, all of New Straitsville; one step-granddaughter, Elizabeth Harmon of San Antonio, Texas; and sister, Shirley (Charles) Roley of Logan.
Besides his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret Joann "Jo" Darnell (2018); two sons, Lonnie E. and Randall Lee Darnell; one granddaughter, Jennifer Darnell; brother, William Raymond Darnell; sister, Linda Daubenmire; and stepbrother, Robert Flood.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov.15, 2019 at Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Arthur Minneham officiating.
Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Good-Hope Township, Hocking County, Ohio.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service at Roberts Funeral Home.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019