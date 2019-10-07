|
|
Ronald Edward Forrest, 65, of Logan, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, Ohio.
Born March 8, 1954 in Nelsonville, Ohio, he was the son of the late Richard E. and Janet Ann (Rutter) Forrest.
Ronald had worked as a Deputy Warden for the Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Vietnam Era. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing golf and playing his guitar.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Lucy Vera (Hatfield) Forrest; three sons, Ronald E. (Amy) Forrest Jr., Gregory S. (Jessica) Forrest and Matthew Michael (Cori) Forrest, all of Logan, Ohio; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard Ray (Donna) Forrest of Lancaster, Ohio, and Randy Neil Forrest of Logan, Ohio.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Ruthann Connor; and infant brother.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at Roberts Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio with Joshua N. Martin officiating.
Friends may call Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019