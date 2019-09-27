Home

Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
Ronald E. Osborn


1959 - 2019
Ronald E. Osborn Obituary
Ronald E. Osborn, age 60, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Sept. 24, 2019 at Lanfair Center for Rehab Nursing Care Inc., Lancaster, Ohio.
Ronald was born March 24, 1959 in Oblong, Illinois, to Donald E. Osborn and Mary (Miller) Osborn.
He was a member of the Logan Baptist Church and was a teacher's aid at the Logan Christian School.
Surviving are his wife, Pamela Waller-Osborn; four step-daughters, Jennifer (Chris) Fick of Lancaster, Amanda (Mark) Moriarty of Cape Coral, Florida, Cassandra Hunter of Logan, and Rebecca (Michael) Copenhaver of Sugar Grove; 13 grandchildren; six brothers; three sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Edith Osborn; and grandson, Jordan Butcher.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Lyndal Black, the Rev. Ron Miller, and the Rev. James Mathias officiating.
Burial will be in Floral Hills Cemetery, Lancaster, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Sept. 28, 2019
