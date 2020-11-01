Ronald passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 29, at the family farm.

Ronald was born April 20, 1936 in Tyler County, W.Va. to Wilda (Madge) Hubbard Starkey and Wayne Wilson Starkey. He was a 1954 graduate of Logan High School. He was employed by the CSX Railroad for 42 years. Ronald was a devoted son, husband and father who always had a big friendly smile and willing to help out anyone and wherever he could and he never met a stranger.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara James Starkey; sons Aaron Matthew Starkey of Logan and Alan James (Jennifer) Starkey of Lancaster; grandson Dr. Carl Alan (fiancÃ© Jessica Danison) Starkey of Lancaster; brother Donald (Marilyn) Starkey of Logan; and several nieces and nephews.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; son Glenn Ronald Starkey in 2016; and brother Gary Starkey.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov, 1 at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio with Rev. Rick Bennington. Calling Hours will be Sunday, Nov. 1 from 2 p.m. to the time of service. The family requests that visitors wear masks and social distance. In lieu of flowers they suggest that donations can be made to S. Harvey United Methodist Church or S. Harvey Cemetery in care of Barbara Starkey, 6138 Harvey Chapel Road, Bremen, Ohio 43107.







