Rosamond Marie Fox Anderson Wilson, 99, of Tiffin, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Seneca House.
She was born on April 8, 1921, in Logan, Ohio, to Leo Bernard and Evelyn Iva (Haley) Fox. She married Captain (Ret.) Sterling Anderson and he preceded her in death on March 12, 1988. She married Robert G. Wilson and he preceded her in death on April 23, 2006.
She is survived by her children, Christopher (Donna) Anderson of Lancaster, Deborah (Rick) Henry of Temple, Texas, Catherine (Dan) Walsh of Logan and Maria (Steve Jozwiak) Anderson of Tiffin; daughter-in-law, Wendy Anderson of West Virginia; stepdaughter, Sherry Smith of Indianapolis, Ind.; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Romuald David Anderson; infant twin brother, Joseph Fox; brother, Paul Francis "Bud" Fox; and sister, Catherine Londergan.
Rosamond was a life-long member of St. John Catholic Church in Logan, Ohio, where she was an organist for 41 years, retiring in 1997. After graduating from Logan High School and Ohio University, where she earned her bachelor's and master's degree, she became a licensed and registered dietitian. Her career as an administrative and therapeutic dietitian involved work in hospitals in New York, Ohio and California. In 1968, she became one of the initial three faculty members of the Hocking College Nursing Program and received the Outstanding Teacher Award and President's Award in 1984. She authored six nutrition workbooks used in the nursing program, established the Testing Center and PACE program at Hocking College and pioneered the Faculty Orientation and Development Program. Rosamond was elected the first chairman of the faculty organization before retiring in 1986, after 18 years of service. She was a past member of the Ohio Dietetic Association, the American Dietetic Association and the Ohio Nutrition Council and served as secretary of the 1939 Logan High School Alumni Club.
There will be no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Elementary School, 321 N. Market St., Logan, Ohio 43138.
Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com
.