Roxie Delano Stufflebeam, age 82, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Altercare Lanfair in Lancaster, Ohio.
Born Jan. 30, 1937 in Canton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Dale Leighton and Geraldine (Stivison) Hutchison.
Roxie was a manufacturing laborer having worked for Logan Carborundum Company, Western Electric in Columbus, Ohio, and Rockwell Corporation in Columbus. She was a former member of Logan Eagles Lodge Auxiliary. Roxie truly enjoyed her time spent with family.
Roxie is survived by four sons, David Eugene (Evelyn A.) Pierce of Lancaster, Ohio, James Owen Pierce of Hide-Away-Hills, Ohio, Dale Robert (Rochell Amanda) Stufflebeam of Lancaster, and Edward Charles Stufflebeam of Junction City, Ohio; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and one stepbrother, Leighton Hutchison of Canton, Ohio.
Besides her parents, Roxie was preceded in death by one sister, Darleen Harris.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Roberts Funeral Home- Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Charles E. Fidler officiating.
Friends may call Thursday from 12 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Dec. 31, 2019