Roy A. McKinley
Roy Alan McKinley, 81 of Logan, Ohio passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Born Jan. 30, 1939 in Logan, Ohio, he was the son of the late Charles Gilbert and Mary Kathryn (Hooper) McKinley Sr.
Roy worked as a milling superintendent for Keynes Brothers Flour Mill in Logan, Ohio for over 20 years. He was a jet engine mechanic and veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the Logan Moose Lodge, Logan AMVETS Post #1776, American Legion and the Logan Kiwanis International Club. Roy was a three-term member of the Hocking County Veterans Service Commission. He was an avid golfer having belonged to the former Hocking Hills Golf Course and the Brass Ring Golf Club. Roy was a chairman for the Minnie McKinley golf tournament benefiting the Smith Chapel Food and Clothing Mission and a long-time member of Smith Chapel United Methodist Church in Logan, Ohio.
Roy is survived by one son, Alan Ray (Susan) McKinley of Logan; one daughter, Julie Ann (McKinley) Phillips of Logan; three grandchildren, Autum Marie (Caleb) Barry of Rockbridge, Ohio, Katherine Lynn (James) Bennett of Carroll Ohio, and Brooke Danielle Phillips of Logan; and four great-grandchildren, Elliana McKinley and Crosby James Barry and Graham Alan and Daniel Perry Bennett.
Besides his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie (Reynolds) McKinley (2012); seven brothers, Arch, Herbert, Leonard, Charles Jr., Max, Byron, and Chester McKinley; and one sister, Ruth McKinley.
Roy's family invites his friends and relatives to calling hours from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Roberts Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio.
Memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Ricci R. Arthur officiating.
Burial will be in New Fairview Memorial Gardens, Good-Hope Township, Hocking County, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to the Smith Chapel Food and Clothing Mission, 1333 E. Front St., Logan, Ohio, 43138.
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com



Published in Logan Daily News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 18, 2020.
