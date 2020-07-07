Roy Hart Sr., 92, of South Bloomingville, passed away on July 7, 2020.
He was born on May 4, 1928 in Hocking County to Harley and Martha (McNichols) Hart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby (Frazier) Hart.
Roy is survived by his children, Patsy L. Hart, Peggy A. (Jack) Davis, Pamela J. Hart, Roy L. (Sheila) Hart, Randy A. (Susan) Hart, Rubyranelle Higginbotham; 12 grandchildren; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; and by two brothers, Carl and Melvin Hart.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville, with burial to follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1.
Due to COVID 19, social distancing will be encouraged.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
.