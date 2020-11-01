1/
Ruby Hartley
Ruby Irene Hartley, age 66, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Oct. 28, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
Ruby was born May 6, 1954 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to James D. and Thelma Evelyn Montgomery. She was a 1972 graduate of Starr-Washington High School; was a Realtor; was an R.N.; had a love for British cars: owner of the Southeastern Ohio Home Health; and she was the best mom ever.
Surviving are her husband Ron Hartley; daughter Heather Goss; son Jeff Ellinger; sister Alice Montgomery; five grandchildren; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law John Hartley.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Donna Payne, Marnie Montgomery and Marie Montgomery; and brother James Montgomery.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Rockbridge, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed on Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 11 a.m. to the time of service.
The wearing of mask and social distancing are required.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net



Published in Logan Daily News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2020.
