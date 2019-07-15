Ruby M. Hixenbaugh, age 85, of Logan, Ohio, passed away July 13, 2019 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan, Ohio.

Ruby was born March 17, 1934 in Logan, Ohio, to Pearl Shultz and Margaret (Walters) Shultz. She was a 1952 graduate of Logan High School; a school bus driver for over 28 years; an avid high school supporter; enjoyed growing flowers and taking them to the county fair; a member of the New Plymouth Cemetery Association; enjoyed camping and fishing; and was an avid card player.

Surviving are her daughters, Rhonda Hixenbaugh of Logan, Kristal Hixenbaugh of New Plymouth; son Monte (Betty) Hixenbaugh of Logan; grandchildren Chad (Tonya) Hixenbaugh, Cara (Heath) McKnight, Elaine (Colton) Eing, and Kyle Hixenbaugh; great-grandson, Paxton McKnight; step-granddaughters, Samantha Heinlein and Kristin Davis; special step-grandchildren Alex, Felisha, Kylie, and Parker; siblings, Doris (John) Shaw of Montgomery, AL, Betty A. Ward of Logan, Ruth Ann Hoy of Logan; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; husband James J. Hixenbaugh, who passed away October 23, 2015; and brother, Donald Shultz.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating. Burial will be in the New Plymouth Cemetery, New Plymouth, Ohio.

Calling hours will be observed from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the funeral home.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at brownfuneralservice.net Published in Logan Daily News on July 16, 2019