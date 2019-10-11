|
|
Rudolph (Rudy) G. Visnic, 70, of Monroe, Tennessee and formerly of Logan, passed away Oct. 3, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. A private memorial service was held on Oct. 6 at Dale Hollow Lake.
He was born Aug. 9, 1949 in Wheeling, West Virginia, and graduated from Wheeling Central Catholic High School. He received an associate's degree from West Virginia Business College after serving two years with the United States Army. He worked as a supervisor at Amanda Manufacturing in Logan, from where he retired. Rudy loved Ohio State and Pittsburg Steelers football, his dogs, camping in his RV, and boating on the lake. He loved boating so much that he retired near his favorite spot, Dale Hollow Lake in Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Wanda Dudzik Visnic; brother, Eugene Visnic; and special aunt and uncle, George and Anna Rumora.
Rudy is survived by his wife of 30 years, Karen Horning Visnic; daughter, Gwen Potter of Raleigh, North Carolina; son, Jason Visnic and wife, Melissa, of Fort Collins, Colorado; step-daughter, Kerri Garner of Mount Vernon; and grandchildren, Anna Rose Potter and Brody Visnic. He is survived not only by his family, but also his faithful four-legged companions, Lola, Gus and Angel.
Published in Logan Daily News on Oct. 12, 2019