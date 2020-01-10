|
Ruth Ann Berry, age 82, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 in Hocking Valley Community Hospital emergency room.
Born Nov. 29, 1937 in Logan, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Volley and Christine Isabelle (Warnock) Geiger.
Ruth retired as Vice President of Logan Monument Company. She enjoyed gardening and was an avid reader as well as a cross-stitching expert. Ruth enjoyed hunting, shooting, fishing, boating, and helped run the Izaak Walton Gun Club.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Ronald Joseph Berry; two sons, Michael Joseph Berry and Ronald Matthew Berry, both of Logan; one daughter, Martha "Marty" Anne (John E.) Rardain of Logan; four grandchildren, Andy and Becki Rardain and Adrienne and Jacob Berry, all of Logan; four great-grandchildren Skyler, Kadee, Lilli, and Bella; one sister, Margorie Jean Lauver of Hanahan, South Carolina; and brother-in-law, Jay Wagoner of Summerville, South Carolina.
Besides her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by three brothers, Clyde, Ernie, and Edward Geiger; and two sisters, Susie Wagoner and Mary Ellen Carpenter.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio.
Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery, Monday Creek Township, Perry County, Ohio.
Friends may call from 4-7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at the funeral home as well as Monday from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Jan. 11, 2020