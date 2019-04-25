Resources More Obituaries for Ruth Gingrich Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ruth A. Gingrich

Obituary Condolences Flowers Ruth Ann Adams Gingrich died peacefully in her room at Carlin House on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Ruth was born on Sept. 29th, 1927 to Ira Robert Adams and Ruth Ann Rowley Adams in Columbus, Ohio, which would serve as home base for a lifelong adventure of travel and making friends across the U.S. and around the world.

After her father died when she was six years old, Ruth was raised by her mother in Grandview and Upper Arlington, although the two spent their winters in Florida basking in oranges and sunshine. Some of Ruth's favorite childhood memories included the many summers and holidays that she spent in Meigs County, Ohio, where she stayed with her family, Bertha and George Lasher and George and Edith Titus.

Ruth assisted George Lasher with his veterinarian duties across Southeastern, Ohio and into West Virginia. In later life, Ruth loved taking day trips "down to the river" with family and reminiscing about her childhood playmates, days walking the miles between family farms and watching boats pass on the Ohio River.

After graduating from Upper Arlington High School, infatuated with her Floridian youth winters, Ruth chose to attend Florida College for Women (now Florida State University in Tallahassee) where she majored in home economics. With her college degree she returned to Columbus, and was hired by General Motors as the administrative assistant.

Soon after, Ruth met Wilbur Gingrich in the church choir at First Community Church. They married and raised their three children Annie, Susie, and David in Upper Arlington. Ruth was a dedicated member of First Community Church for over 50 years; serving on the governing board, teaching in the preschool, forging lifelong friendships with Couples Circle 25, and cherishing her visits to Camp Akita in the Hocking Hills.

Never one to remain stagnant or inhibited by change, Ruth returned to school and earned her teaching degree from The Ohio State University. She taught special education in Upper Arlington Schools for 15 years. Ruth's classroom was featured in TODAY The Videotex/Computer Magazine for being one of the first in the State of Ohio to have a computer.

Independent and vibrant as always, in midlife and retirement, Ruth traveled extensively in the U.S. and internationally. At age 56, she taught at Uskudar School in Istanbul, Turkey for two years. Her volunteer service took her to New Mexico, Kenya, Kentucky, New Zealand, and Tennessee working as a teacher, hostess and care tender.

She continued to travel internationally for pleasure with good friends well into her eighties. She will be remembered by family and friends for imparting the wisdom to "travel as much as you can and make as as many friends as you can when you're young." She loved looking back and remarking that she could say "I went everywhere I wanted to go."

At age 67 Ruth moved to Logan, Ohio, where she was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, a "snicky snack" after school hub for grandchildren and their friends, and a prolific quilter and seamstress involved with Hocking Valley Quilters. Reflecting on her social and outgoing disposition, friends from all stages and phases of Ruth's life have expressed their condolences and remembered fondly warm memories, humorous sayings, and her willingness and want to always be making new friends.

Ruth was incredibly grateful for the care she received at Carlin House in her last years. She will be missed greatly by those that knew and loved her.

Ruth is survived by her children, Annie Kiermaier (Lucie), Susan Miller (Don), David Gingrich(Dana); six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Carlin House, Logan, Ohio; the Camp Akita Scholarship Fund; or First Presbyterian Church of Logan, Ohio.

