Ruth Ellen Hansley, age 98, of Logan, Ohio, passed away on to her heavenly home July 11, 2019 at Carlin House, Logan, Ohio.

Ruth was born Jan. 21, 1921 in Hocking County, Ohio, to William Forest Keck and Nora Elizabeth (Beery) Keck.

She was a 1938 graduate of Gibisonville High School; former member of Trinity United Methodist Church and current member of Kline Memorial United Methodist Church; Hocking Valley Community Hospital volunteer; and Trinity UM Sewers and Quilters.

Surviving are her children, Sue Eileen (Todd) Hinerman, Roseanne "Rosie" Gabriel, John Robert (Christine) Hansley and Kathy Elizabeth (Thomas) Gerken; grandchildren, Lori (Dave) Myers, Joseph (Nicole) Gabriel, Amy (Dave Thompson) Stallsmith, Ryan Gabriel, Malinda (Chris) Reynolds, Wendy (Kyle) Wilson, Justin (Amy) Hansley, Jared (Nicki) Hansley, Alison (Chris) Bahns, Jason Gerken, Haley Gerken, and Miles Gerken; great-grandchildren, Tyler Myers, Caleb and Eli Stallsmith, Cody and Brendan Wilson, Madison and Mollie Gabriel, Ian and Alex Gabriel, Dillon and Zach Bahns, Payton and Emma Hansley, Carter and Colton Hansley, and Caleigh and Chase Reynolds; great-great-grandchildren, Korbin and Killian; several nieces and nephews; and friends, her Carlin House "family" and the Bowers Heights "neighbors."

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert W. Hansley, whom she married on Sept. 12, 1940; granddaughter, Cindy Sue Stallsmith; great-grandson, Austin Robert Hansley; siblings, Josephine Rutter, Paul Keck, and Martha Anne Poling; sons-in-law, John W. Stallsmith and Robert "Dee" Gabriel; and "Kasey" her special dog.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Pastor Linda Ward officiating.

Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge, Ohio.

Calling hours will be observed 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Lift Accessibility Fund at Kline Memorial United Methodist Church, 28996 Enterprise Iles Road., Logan, Ohio 43138 or a .

