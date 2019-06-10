Ruth E. McDaniel, 96, of Logan, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Primrose Retirement Community of Lancaster.

She was born Oct. 22, 1922 in Hocking County, daughter of the late Reno Jesse and Hazel Walter White. Ruth was the widow of the late Wilbur W. "Bug" McDaniel.

She retired after 32 years of service from General Electric. Ruth was a member of the Venus Chapter #76 OES, the Scenic Hills Senior Center in Logan, the Olivedale Senior Center in Lancaster, the former Ilesboro Extension Club and the GE Retirees Club where she served as the Secretary for several years. Her pride and joy was her family.

She could always be found telling a story about her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her nieces and nephews. Ruth also loved to reminisce with funny stories about her younger years and brought laughter to the room, no matter the occasion. She enjoyed traveling, eating out with friends, making crafts and crocheting.

Ruth is survived by her son, Wayne W. (Gay) McDaniel of Logan; grandchildren, Kathi (Jeff) Sheppard of O'Fallon, Illinois, and Michael (Nita) McDaniel of Toledo; great-grandchildren, Tiffany and Nathan McDaniel, Justin, Kaitlin and Karlie Sheppard; brother, Jesse R. (Betty) White of Johnson City, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Donna White of Grove City; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Howard and Donald White.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.

Interment will be in Asbury Cemetery, Hocking County.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. where an Eastern Star services will be conducted at 7:30 p.m.

Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com Published in Logan Daily News on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary