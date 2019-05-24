Ruth H. Brooker, age 95, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away May 20, 2019, at her residence in Nelsonville, Ohio.

Ruth was born Jan. 12, 1924, in Nelsonville, Ohio, to James Shafer and Martha (Blosser) Shafer.

She was a 1941 graduate of Nelsonville High School; was a member of the First Christian Church; manager of the former Borden's Dairy Store in Nelsonville; retired from Kroger and Edwards Cardinal groceries; was a former member of the Parade of the Hills Queen Committee; and volunteered at the Reading Literacy, Doctors Hospital and the Cupboards; and was an organizer for East School Reunion.

Surviving are her children, Suzanne (Jerry) Stalder of Hollister California, Michael (Sue) Brooker of Roanoke, Indiana, Andy (Kathy) Brooker of Dover, Ohio, and Martha Brooker of The Plains, Ohio; grandchildren, Amy Stalder (Natalie) of Santa Clara, California, Chris Stalder of Hollister, California, Jared Bollenbacher of Tuscon, Arizona, and Ashley (Jason) Schmachtenberger of Clear Water, Florida, Andy (Eileen) Clemens of Ankorage, Alaska, and Jessica Clemens of Dover, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Jason, Jaxon, and Jayley Schmachtenberger; and many nieces and nephews.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cameron Brooker who passed away July 4, 2002; sisters, Amelia Evans, Margaret Campbell, Bessie Shafer, Birchie Colbert, Vera Newman, Alberta Collins, and June Hoce; brothers, James and Robert Shafer; and daughter-in-law, Ellen (Rice) Brooker.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio, with the Rev. Mike Thomas officiating.

Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio.

Calling hours will be observed at 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Devol for her wonderful care of Ruth.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Ohio Health Athens Hospice.

Published in Logan Daily News on May 25, 2019