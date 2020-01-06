|
Ruth Jane (Heigle) Sharp, went home to our Lord on Jan. 5, 2020.
Ruth was born May 26, 1934 at the home of her parents in Washington Township, in Hocking County.
She attended Ilesboro Elementary School, graduated from Union Furnace High School in 1952, graduated from Ohio University in 1957 and obtained her master's degree in 1963. Ruth was an elementary teacher in a number of schools: Berne Union (where she met her husband), Bloom Carroll, Canal Winchester, Fairfield Union, Vinton County Schools, as well as schools in Big Springs Texas, Hampton, New Hampshire, Knightsville, South Carolina.
Ruth was formerly a member of Trinity Methodist Church in Logan, and a current member of Maple Street United Methodist Church, frequently attended St. Matthew Lutheran Church (Sugar Grove), Christian Women's Club, University Women's Club, Fairfield County Retired Teachers, Sugar Grove Extension Club, Sugar Grove Senior Citizens Club, Olivedale Senior Center, and Hocking Grange #2029 (50-plus year member).
Ruth loved to sing, play the piano, go for rides, go to area restaurants (Roots, Todd's Mountain View, Golden Corral) to see people she knew. She always had a smile and would share a hug with those she saw.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Porter and Lavona (Bainter) Heigle; sisters, Pauline Wyskiver, Helen Rittgers; sister-n-law, Rosemary Jean (Sharp) Harley; niece, Jane (Wyskiver) McClain; and a number aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Robert "Ed" Sharp; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Debbie (Beougher) Sharp; daughter and son-in-law, Nancy (Sharp) and David Ward; grandchildren, Adam and Abby Sharp, Mary (Jared) Ward-Rich, and Aaron Ward; great-grandchildren, Virginia, Georgia and Tennessee Rich; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and her house cat, Miss Kitty.
Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan Ohio, and Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 from 1:30-3 p.m. at Maple Street United Methodist Church, Lancaster, Ohio, with service immediately following at the church.
Internment at Sharp Cemetery, Sugar Grove, Ohio.
Memorials can be made to Maple Street United Methodist Church, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, or Sugar Grove Senior Citizens.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Jan. 7, 2020