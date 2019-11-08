Home

Warren-Brown Funeral Home
80 East Washington Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1375
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warren-Brown Funeral Home
80 East Washington Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warren-Brown Funeral Home
80 East Washington Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Warren-Brown Funeral Home
80 East Washington Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of the North Athens Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses
Plains, OH
Burial
Following Services
Greenlawn Cemetery
Nelsonville, OH
Sally P. Hopstetter

Sally Patricia Hopstetter, age 87, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away Nov. 5, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of the North Athens Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Plains, Ohio, with Elder Bruce Westfall officiating.
Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio immediately following the service at the Hall.
Calling hours will be observed Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 12 noon at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 9, 2019
