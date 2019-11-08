|
Sally Patricia Hopstetter, age 87, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away Nov. 5, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of the North Athens Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Plains, Ohio, with Elder Bruce Westfall officiating.
Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio immediately following the service at the Hall.
Calling hours will be observed Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 12 noon at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 9, 2019