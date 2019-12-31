|
URBANA - Sandra Beal Nixon, 80, born July 29, 1939, of Urbana, Ohio, formerly of Logan, died at Arbors of Springfield.
She is survived by mother, Elaine Savely, Nelsonville; son, Brian Nixon (Sheri), Springfield; three step-grandchildren; seven great-step-granchildren; brother, Fred Beal (Jeannie), Grove City; sisters, Joyce Bishop, Nelsonville, and Jeanie Savage (Larry), Meigs County; and loving dog, Codi.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, Sam Nixon.
A celebration of life may be held at a later date.
Published in Logan Daily News on Jan. 2, 2020