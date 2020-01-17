|
|
Sandra "Sandy" Sloan (Shumate) Keynes, age 83 of Logan, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at the Pickering House in Lancaster, Ohio.
Born Feb. 25, 1936 in Jackson, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Dwight Smith and Elizabeth Arabelle (Sloan) Shumate.
Sandy was a 1954 graduate of Jackson High School. She attended Ohio Wesleyan and Ohio University. Sandy was a former trustee of Brighten Your Future, a former member of Twig II, Hocking Valley Community Hospital Auxiliary, and also a former member of Hospice of Hocking County.
Sandy is survived by her loving husband, William "Bill" Keynes of Logan; one daughter, the Rev. Elizabeth Sloan (Dean) Polk-Byers of Ellerbe, North Carolina; two grandsons, Jonathan (Jessica) Polk of Buxton, North Carolina and Stephen (Andrea) Polk of Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada; two great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Charlotte Polk; two stepsons, Charles Henry Keynes and William Wilshire Keynes, both of Logan; three step-grandchildren, Kirsten Amber Mae, Graham Wilken Keynes, and Parker William Keynes, all of Logan; and one brother, Dr. Dwight S. (Debra) Shumate of Jackson, Ohio.
Besides her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her brother, K.S. Shumate.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Roberts Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Elizabeth Polk-Byers officiating.
Private burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery - Logan, Ohio.
Friends may call Monday from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Sandy's memory to FairHope Hospice & Palliative Care, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Jan. 18, 2020