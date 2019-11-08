|
Sandra Lee Saunders, 67, of Logan, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at her home after and extended illness.
She was born Feb. 14, 1952 in Nelsonville, daughter of the late Clyde Emerson and Evelyn Marguerite (Robinette) Mount.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Kathryn Louise Taylor and Jennifer Holcomb; and great-nephew, Jordan Butcher.
She was retired from the Drew Shoe Company with over 25 years of service. She loved going to the casinos and playing bingo. She was an Ohio State Buckeye Fan.
Sandra is survived by two sisters, Shirley Ashworth of Logan, and Betty (Earl) Johnson of Logan; one brother, Roger Robinette of Glouster; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and her fur babies, Rosey (her pug) and Ebbie (her cat).
At her request she will be cremated, and a graveside service will be at New Fairview Memorial Gardens, Good Hope Township, in Hocking County at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Instead of flowers, she asks contributions be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice, Pickering House, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in her name.
The family would like to thank them for their wonderful and loving care.
Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 9, 2019