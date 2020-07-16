1/
Sandra S. Watrus
Sandra "Sandy" (Romine) Watrus passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
A lifelong employee in the food service industry, Sandy, along with her husband Rick, opened their own restaurant, Pearl's Diner in 2011 located in Logan, Ohio. Pearl's finalized her lifelong dream and is a popular restaurant for the local residents and tourists.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Rick Watrus; siblings, Larry (Cheryl) Romine, Bev (Denny) Welch, Troy Romine and sister-in-law, Tracy Romine; children, Scott (Kem) Hessler, Vernon (Shelly) Hessler, Rick (Emily) Watrus, Nikki (Mahlen Jones) Fox; 15 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jo and Ray Romine; brother, Randy Romine; and sister-in-law, Jackie Romine.
A memorial service will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 6935 Township Road 234 Logan, Ohio 43138, on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 3 p.m. with Pastor Steve Hubbard officiating.
Arrangements by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net



Published in Logan Daily News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
