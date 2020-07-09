1/1
Shannon M. May
1979 - 2020
Shannon Marie May, age 41, passed away at home after an ongoing struggle with heart failure on July 6, 2020.
She was born on May 14, 1979 in Garland, Texas.
She resided in Hocking and Fairfield Counties.
She is survived by her mother, Cheryl May (Schroyer); siblings, Angela (Shane) Durst, Gina (Joshua Roley) May; children, Evan May-Arledge and Grace May-Arledge; nieces, Alexis Oliphant, Nicole (Seth Mock) Oliphant, Cailyn May-Rutter, Desariah May-Rutter; great-nieces, Jasmine and Sapphire; nephews, Ethan Oliphant and Branden Durst.
Shannon was preceded in death by her father and her grandparents.
Shannon will be missed by all.
No funeral arrangements will be made, however, there will be a memorial service at a later date to celebrate her life with friends and family.



Published in Logan Daily News from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
