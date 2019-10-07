|
Sharon Deann Lehman, 72 of Canal Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Winchester Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canal Winchester, Ohio.
Born July 29, 1947 in Green Township, Hocking County, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Creighton Vern and Lauretta (Coakley) Lehman.
Sharon was a 1965 graduate of Logan High School. She worked as an EstÃ©e Lauder Consultant.
Sharon is survived by two daughters, Angela Racquel VanOrder of Granville, Ohio, and Stacy Smith of Newark, Ohio; three grandchildren, Bailey VanOrder, Corey Davis and Nathan VanOrder; one great-granddaughter, Navy VanOrder; one sister, Donna J. (Robert E.) Cecil of Logan, Ohio.
Besides her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Sheila Mae (Martin E.) Crothers; and significant other, Harry Smittle Jr.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at Roberts Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio, with Joshua N. Martin officiating.
Burial will be held at a later date.
Friends may call Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019