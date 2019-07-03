|
|
Sharon K. Chaffin, age 73, of Logan, Ohio, passed away July 2, 2019 at Pickering House, Lancaster, Ohio.
Sharon was born Feb. 8, 1946 in Boyd County, Kentucky, to Earl Bush and Lillian (Nelson) Bush. She was a member of the Logan Church of the Nazarene.
Surviving are husband, Calvin Chaffin; son, Henry (Kendra) Myers of Logan; daughter, Renie (Teeter) Johnson of Logan; stepson, Albert Chaffin of Portland, Oregon; stepdaughter, Cheryl Kreitz of Logan; grandchildren, Mason and Morgan Myers and Brady Nelson, Ashley and Adam (Stephanie) Johnson, Coty Chaffin, Tori Hogsett, and Chad Slack; great-grandsons, Teeter Lee Sheets and Londus Barnes; sister, Karen (Bud) Kelch of Logan; and special nieces, Brenda Gartner and Sherie Sowers.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Elwood, Eugene, Harold, William, Clifford, and Bob Bush; sister, Glennis Harden; and special grandchildren, Jessica Kelch and Jeremy Slack.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Logan Church of the Nazarene.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sharon's name to the Jessica Kelch Memorial Scholarship C/O Logan High School, 14470 state Route 328 Logan, Ohio or , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on July 6, 2019