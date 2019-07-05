Sharon Kay Ledesma, age 59, of Logan, Ohio, passed away July 3, 2018 at her residence, Logan, Ohio.

Sharon was born April 29, 1960 in Perry County, Ohio to Vaughn Hanning and Evelyn Louise Dorsey Hanning.

She worked at Smead Manufacturing in Logan; loved being with her family, spending time with her grandchildren, and especially spending time with her great-grandson.

Surviving are son, David Hanning of Logan; daughter, Michelle (Scott) Schrader of Logan; grandchildren, Dalton, Kelly, Nathan, and Aleaya; great-grandson, Carson; sisters, Karen Pierce of Logan, Barb Thress of New Straitsville, Mary Brown of Bremen; several nieces and nephews.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Christopher Ledesma; sister, Jeannette Travis, brothers, Robert Hanning and David Hanning.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.

Burial will be at a later date in New Straitsville Cemetery, New Straitsville.

Calling hours will be observed 1-4 p.m. on Saturday July 6, 2018.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net Published in Logan Daily News on July 6, 2019