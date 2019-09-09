|
Shirley A. Hansel, 83, of Chillicothe, passed from this life on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Traditions of Chillicothe following an extended illness.
She was born July 2, 1936 in Haydenville, Ohio, the daughter of Christopher L. and Nellie G. (Riddlebarger) Crothers. On Aug. 21, 1955 she married Ronald L. Hansel, who preceded her in death Oct. 17, 1995.
Surviving are sons, Kris E. (Lisa) Hansel, St. Petersburg, Florida, Mark A. (Kelly) Hansel, Chillicothe, and Robert C. (Terri) Hansel, Crittenden, Kentucky; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Lynda (James) Dodd, Dublin, Ohio; brother, Ralph E. (Barbara) Riddlebarger, Logan, Ohio; sister-in-law, Anne Leland, Arizona; six nieces and nephews; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Shirley was a longtime employee of Chillicothe High School, and will be remembered as "Mom" and "Grandma" by many former students and friends. She was a member of the CHS Athletic Hall of Fame, Tyler U.M. Church and served for many years on the Ross County Fair Board.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 in Grandview Cemetery.
Calling hours will not be observed.
A Celebration of Life will be held later and will be announced.
The family requests memorial contributions in her memory be made to the Chillicothe Cavalier Club, 326 Fairway Ave., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
