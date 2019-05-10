Home

Shirley B. Funk Obituary
A funeral service will be held for Shirley B. Funk, 82, of Granville, on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home, 133 S. Prospect St., Granville with Elders John Krumm and Glen Funk officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Scotts Creek Cemetery at 3 p.m. in Logan, Ohio.
Shirley passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Pataskala Oaks Care Center. She was born in Logan, Ohio to the late Frank and Claribel (Carpenter) Funk.
A member of Scotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church, Shirley graduated from Logan High School in 1954 and enjoyed a life-time of caring for others. She was a 4-H advisor, a flower and vegetable gardener, and she used her artistic talents in card making club.
Surviving is her sister-in-law, June E. Funk; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her brothers, Earl, Paul, Charles, and Raymond.
Memorial contributions may be made to Scotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Archie Robinson, Deacon, 10984 Thorn Township Road 81 NW, Pleasantville, Ohio 43148.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
Published in Logan Daily News on May 11, 2019
