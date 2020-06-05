Shirley Jean Bowlby, 84, of Logan, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Carlin House in Logan.
She was born June 6, 1936, in Haydenville, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert "Link" and Mary "Vep" Walker Swaim.
Shirley was married to Earl W. Bowlby, who survives.
She retired from Smead Manufacturing in Logan and was a member of the Hocking County Historical Society.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Richard "Dick" (Dixie) Bowlby, Gary (Tina Bridges) Bowlby, and Brian (Elly) Bowlby, all of Logan; daughters, Kathy (Gregg) Russell, of Logan, Christy Auker, of Rockbridge, and Karen (Gus) Morris, of Glouster; grandchildren, Mark, David, Scott, Kenny, Michael, John, Tiffany, Kiera, and Brandon; great-grandchildren, Chris, Ben, Ian, Emily, Tyler, Broc, Braylon, Briele and Sophia and a sister, Eloise Stivison, of Logan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James "Jim" Swaim.
Private services will be held in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 East Second Street, Logan, with Pastor Darlene Taylor officiating.
Interment will be in New Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
She was born June 6, 1936, in Haydenville, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert "Link" and Mary "Vep" Walker Swaim.
Shirley was married to Earl W. Bowlby, who survives.
She retired from Smead Manufacturing in Logan and was a member of the Hocking County Historical Society.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Richard "Dick" (Dixie) Bowlby, Gary (Tina Bridges) Bowlby, and Brian (Elly) Bowlby, all of Logan; daughters, Kathy (Gregg) Russell, of Logan, Christy Auker, of Rockbridge, and Karen (Gus) Morris, of Glouster; grandchildren, Mark, David, Scott, Kenny, Michael, John, Tiffany, Kiera, and Brandon; great-grandchildren, Chris, Ben, Ian, Emily, Tyler, Broc, Braylon, Briele and Sophia and a sister, Eloise Stivison, of Logan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James "Jim" Swaim.
Private services will be held in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 East Second Street, Logan, with Pastor Darlene Taylor officiating.
Interment will be in New Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2020.