Shirley J. Bowlby
1935 - 2020
Shirley Jean Bowlby, 84, of Logan, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Carlin House in Logan.
She was born June 6, 1936, in Haydenville, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert "Link" and Mary "Vep" Walker Swaim.
Shirley was married to Earl W. Bowlby, who survives.
She retired from Smead Manufacturing in Logan and was a member of the Hocking County Historical Society. 
Shirley is survived by her sons, Richard "Dick" (Dixie) Bowlby, Gary (Tina Bridges) Bowlby, and Brian (Elly) Bowlby, all of Logan; daughters, Kathy (Gregg) Russell, of Logan, Christy Auker, of Rockbridge, and Karen (Gus) Morris, of Glouster; grandchildren, Mark, David, Scott, Kenny, Michael, John, Tiffany, Kiera, and Brandon; great-grandchildren, Chris, Ben, Ian, Emily, Tyler, Broc, Braylon, Briele and Sophia and a sister, Eloise Stivison, of Logan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James "Jim" Swaim.
Private services will be held in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 East Second Street, Logan, with Pastor Darlene Taylor officiating.
Interment will be in New Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com



Published in Logan Daily News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2020.
June 5, 2020
To all of the Bowlby family, I heart breaks for you for you and yours. Praying for comfort and strength.
JOY KELLENBARGER
Friend
June 5, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I remember having working with down at Smeads.She will be missed. Prayers for the family.
esther pritchard
Friend
June 5, 2020
So very sorry to hear this! Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Earl and to your family...
Shirley Helber
Friend
June 5, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I will be thinking of all you. She was a great person.
Robert Kilkenny
Friend
June 5, 2020
Condolences to your entire family, Shirley will be missed. Prayers for you during this difficult time.
Diane Sargent
Friend
June 5, 2020
Sorry to hear of her passing ...Thoughts and Sympathy ,and Prayers sent to Family & Friends ....God Bless..Amen..!!
Rick Jones
Friend
