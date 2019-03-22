Shirley Juanita (Lanning) Morgan, age 91, ascended to her Heavenly Father on March 21, 2019 at her residence in Bickford Assisted Living and Memory Care in Lancaster, Ohio.

Shirley was born at home in Hocking County, and graduated in 1944 from Murray City High School.

She worked as an executive secretary for several years at Western Electric and for F & R Lazarus Co. She always took an active roll in everything she did and was a longtime member of New Zion United Methodist Church in Baltimore, Ohio. Shirley loved music, playing piano, organ, trombone and singing in the choir. She was an exceptional seamstress and an avid quilter and was proficient in everything from upholstery to potato bags, which she lovingly sewed for residents and staff at Bickford, where she resided from 2014 till her death.

Shirley is survived by her children, Christie (Robert) Rathgaber, Karen (Eugene) Cantley, John (Jennifer) Morgan III; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five nieces; four nephews; sister-in-law, Roberta Morgan of Mims, Florida; and best friend, Sheila Wright of Titusville, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John Landis Morgan Jr.; her parents, John G. And Mildred (Donaldson) Lanning; brothers, Lester (Cy) Lanning, Rondell Rex Lanning, and Donald Ray Lanning.

Her family will receive friends 4 - 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday with Pastor Matthew Morgan officiating.

Graveside service to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery in Nelsonville, Ohio.

We wish to thank FAIRHOPE Hospice of Lancaster, as well as the staff at Bickford Assisted Living who made her a part of their family and showered her with hugs and attention to the very end.

Donations may be made in her name to New Zion United Methodist Church or FAIRHOPE Hospice, Lancaster, Ohio.

Messages may be sent to Shirley's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.