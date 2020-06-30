Shirley Jean "Nanny" Walker, age 80, of Logan, Ohio, passed away June 28, 2020 at Pickering House, Lancaster, Ohio, after a strong fought battle with cancer.
Shirley was born Oct. 13, 1939 in Logan, Ohio, to William and Mary Freeman.
She loved her grandchildren and loved shopping and going out. She enjoyed her jewelry and getting her hair done every Thursday like clockwork. Shirley truly lived life to the fullest and her family was her world.
Surviving is her husband of 62 years, Ronald Walker; son, Kim (Bridget) Walker; daughter, Tricia (David) Wells; grandchildren, Stacey (Craig) Boals, Kyle Walker, Megan (R.J. Enderle) Kuhn, Alaina (Jessie Conley) Kuhn, Lindsey, Makenzie, and Avery Wells; great-grandchildren, Delaney and Karlee "Boo" Boals, Adalynn and Camden Enderle, and one on the way Brynlee Jean Conley; siblings, Billie Jo (Don) Allison and Roger Dean (Donna) Freeman; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Becky Webb, Cheryl Phillips, and Darlene Savely.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Freeman; parents-in-law, Virgil and Blanche Walker; son, Keith Douglas Walker; brother, Kenneth Freeman; and sister, Teresa (Freeman) Darfus.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Fairview Cemetery, Rockbridge, Ohio, with the Rev. Thomas Gates II officiating.
Arrangements by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio.
Special thank you to the staff at FAIRHOPE Hospice and Pickering House for their great care.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 3, 2020.