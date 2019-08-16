Home

Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Shirley M. Acker

Shirley M. Acker Obituary
Shirley Mae Acker, age 82, of Oak Hill, formerly of Logan, Ohio, passed away Aug. 15, 2019 at her residence, Oak Hill, Ohio.
Shirley was born Aug. 4, 1937 in Nelsonville, Ohio, to James Ves Pickett and Bessie (May) Pickett.
She worked for Islay's, which later became Logan Dairy Store, which was later purchased by her father. Shirley also worked for GC Murphy Company and did child care for many years.
Surviving are her daughter, Deena (Dennis) Circle of Oak Hill; grandchild, Jeremy (Cynthia) Circle of Oak Hill; great-grandchildren, Anna and Paul Circle; siblings, Charles (Susan) Pickett of Aiken, South Carolina, David (Ann Marie) Pickett of Warham, Massachusetts, and James (Mary Anne) Pickett of SanDiego, California; several nieces and nephews including niece, Vicki Helber of Logan; and special friend, Kim Walker of Logan.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald L. "Gus" Acker, who passed away in 2014; and sisters, Betty Pickett and Carol Frazier.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at the Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio, with Larry Boggs officiating.
Arrangements by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Aug. 17, 2019
