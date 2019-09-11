|
Shirley Ruth (Buntz) Heft, 84, of Frostburg, Maryland, died Aug. 23, 2019 at the Goodwill Mennonite Home.
Born Dec. 10, 1934 in Logan, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late John Gottlieb Buntz and Ruth Edith (McCarty) Buntz.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, John F. Heft; and siblings, Jack Buntz, Bertice Crawford, Richard Buntz, and Judy Lanning.
Shirley was a graduate of Logan High School and Ohio University.
While living in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, she was a longtime member of Central Presbyterian Church, and had many years of service to volunteer organizations there, particularly the PTA and swim team. Shirley was elected to the McKeesport area school board, serving as president for four years.
In Frostburg, Mrs. Heft belonged to the First Presbyterian Church and was involved with the Frostburg Museum.
Shirley enjoyed cooking for family and neighbors. Her homes were distinguished with flower and vegetable gardens. A special joy was music, playing piano and singing in church and community choirs. She was proud of her children and grandchildren, attending many of their sporting events and concerts through the years. She especially loved when her children and grandchildren all came to visit at holiday and special events.
Survivors include her three children, Alan A. Heft (Carol), Holly Turner (Russ), and Brian Heft; grandchildren, Kelly Patton, Paula Patton, Andrew Heft, Callie Heft, Madison Heft, and Breanne Heft; and, her great-grandson, Lawrence Kelsey.
A private graveside service for family will be held at a later date in Roundhill Cemetery, Elizabeth, Pennsylvania.
Published in Logan Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019