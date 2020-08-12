Spiros G. Vanezalos, age 84, of Pickerington (formerly of Logan), passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Aug. 5, 2020.
He was born in Wheeling, West Virginia to the late George and Athena (Queses) Vanezalos.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Stella (Stamos); daughters, Ethel (Wesley) Spencer, of Logan, Ohio, Patty (Bill) Nazzaro, of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, JoAnn (John) Kalogridis of North Brunswick, New Jersey, and Janet (Evangelos) Gegas, of Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Michael Spencer, Athena and Angela Nazzaro, Kyriaki Kalogridis, and Ioanna Gegas; sister, Ann Simatacolos; brother, Jim Vanezalos; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Nicholas.
After graduating from high school, Spiros enlisted in the United States Air Force. As an Airman Commander stationed in Alaska, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. Upon completing his service, he attended West Liberty State College and received a BA in education in 1963 and then his MA in education from West Virginia University in 1966.
For over 30 years, Spiros was a dedicated teacher and principal to Ohio's students. He enjoyed teaching driver education classes and coaching. He also worked with juvenile youth as a Vocation Rehab Counselor for the Department of Youth Services for the State of Ohio.
Spiros was an active member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, the choir, and a member of the AHEPA organization. He held many offices in AHEPA including District Governor and was past president of the Columbus chapter.
Visitation and funeral services were held at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral 555 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio on Monday, Aug. 10.
Interment Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Columbus, Ohio.
