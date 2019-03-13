Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
(740) 394-2626
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Shawnee United Methodist Church
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Shawnee United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Shawnee United Methodist Church.
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Ervin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven D. Ervin


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Steven D. Ervin Obituary
Steven Dwane Ervin, 60, of Buckeye Lake, passed away on March 11, 2019 at The Selma Markowitz Care Center at Licking Memorial Hospital.
He was born Feb. 26, 1959 in Nelsonville, a son of the late Walter Dwane and Algean (Bishop) Ervin.
Steve was a longtime maintenance man at Goodyear in Logan, and was currently employed at Bocchi laboratories in New Alany
He is survived by his fiancÃ©e, Marjorie Wheeler; two sons, Steven D. (Summer) Ervin and Joshua (Janey Kessler) Ervin; daughter, Kira N. Ervin; sisters, Janie (Brad) Ervin-Smith and Marilyn (Sean Strawser) Ervin; brother, Scott (Rita) Ervin; many grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael "Mike" Ervin.
Shortly before Steve's death, his mother Algean passed away. A joint visitation and funeral service will be held to honor both of them.
Friends of Steve and Algean may call 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13 and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 at the Shawnee United Methodist Church.
A joint funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Shawnee United Methodist Church.
They will be interred together at the Shawnee Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio or Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Roadd SE, Newark, Ohio.
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now