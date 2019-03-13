Steven Dwane Ervin, 60, of Buckeye Lake, passed away on March 11, 2019 at The Selma Markowitz Care Center at Licking Memorial Hospital.

He was born Feb. 26, 1959 in Nelsonville, a son of the late Walter Dwane and Algean (Bishop) Ervin.

Steve was a longtime maintenance man at Goodyear in Logan, and was currently employed at Bocchi laboratories in New Alany

He is survived by his fiancÃ©e, Marjorie Wheeler; two sons, Steven D. (Summer) Ervin and Joshua (Janey Kessler) Ervin; daughter, Kira N. Ervin; sisters, Janie (Brad) Ervin-Smith and Marilyn (Sean Strawser) Ervin; brother, Scott (Rita) Ervin; many grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael "Mike" Ervin.

Shortly before Steve's death, his mother Algean passed away. A joint visitation and funeral service will be held to honor both of them.

Friends of Steve and Algean may call 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13 and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 at the Shawnee United Methodist Church.

A joint funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Shawnee United Methodist Church.

They will be interred together at the Shawnee Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio or Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Roadd SE, Newark, Ohio. Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary