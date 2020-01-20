Home

Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Steven T. Floyd, age 55, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Jan. 15, 2020 at The Ohio State University Hospital, Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
Steve was born Nov. 13, 1964 in Lancaster, Ohio, to Patrick O. and Marjorie K. (Schein) Floyd.
Steve was an avid car audio professional. He enjoyed many years of competitions while working for Hammond Electronics, Stereo Limited, Stereo Express, Auto Illusions and Advanced Audio. He also worked as an electrician for RJ Thompson Electric and Ed Green Electric Inc. Steve loved all genres of music and was able to take his son to his first concert last year to see KISS. He was a 1982 graduate of Logan High School where he was a sousaphone player in the Logan Marching Chieftains under the direction of Mr. Al Horsky and attended Hocking College.
Surviving is his son, Braden Floyd (Amanda McKay-mother) of Heath; mother, Marjorie Floyd of Logan; sister, Jamie (Matt) Green of Logan; niece, Zoe Green of Logan; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and good friends ,Eric Parsley of Nelsonville and Joe Garris of Lancaster.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Patrick Floyd; grandparents, Lawrence "Cat" and Pauline "Dick" Casto and John and Bertha Schein; as well as friends Wil Murray, Rich Harden, Gary Snyder and Jim "Smitty" Smith.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Braden Floyd education fund: www.giftedpath.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020
