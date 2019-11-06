Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Brunk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue L. Brunk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue L. Brunk Obituary
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving husband, children and granddaughter, Sue L. Brunk was welcomed into the arms of Jesus, at age 53.
She was born Nov. 5, 1966 to Fanny and the late Adin Yutzy.
She was married to Anthony Brunk Oct. 20, 1990, who survives.
Also surviving are the children, Carissa (Trenton) Weaver of Logan, Ohio, Jennifer (Timothy) Yoder of Hillsboro, Georgia, Nathan Brunk of Hillsboro, Georgia, Devon Brunk of the home; granddaughter, Eden Weaver of Logan, Ohio; siblings, Vernon Yutzy of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Paul Yutzy of Mt. Gretna, Pennsylvania, Glen Yutzy (Belinda)of Rogersvillle, Missouri, Arlene (Leroy) Longenecker of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, John (Cindy) Yutzy of Anneville, Pennsylvania, Ellen (Timothy) Bleach of Phoenix, Arizona, Andrew Yutzy of Seattle, Washington; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Adin Yutzy; and an infant brother, Ivan Yutzy.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Hocking Hills Mennonite Church, 14865 state Route 595 Logan, Ohio 43138.
Burial following in church cemetery.
Friends may call at the church Saturday, 2-4 and 6-8.
Arrangements by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio.
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -