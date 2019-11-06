|
|
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving husband, children and granddaughter, Sue L. Brunk was welcomed into the arms of Jesus, at age 53.
She was born Nov. 5, 1966 to Fanny and the late Adin Yutzy.
She was married to Anthony Brunk Oct. 20, 1990, who survives.
Also surviving are the children, Carissa (Trenton) Weaver of Logan, Ohio, Jennifer (Timothy) Yoder of Hillsboro, Georgia, Nathan Brunk of Hillsboro, Georgia, Devon Brunk of the home; granddaughter, Eden Weaver of Logan, Ohio; siblings, Vernon Yutzy of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Paul Yutzy of Mt. Gretna, Pennsylvania, Glen Yutzy (Belinda)of Rogersvillle, Missouri, Arlene (Leroy) Longenecker of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, John (Cindy) Yutzy of Anneville, Pennsylvania, Ellen (Timothy) Bleach of Phoenix, Arizona, Andrew Yutzy of Seattle, Washington; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Adin Yutzy; and an infant brother, Ivan Yutzy.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Hocking Hills Mennonite Church, 14865 state Route 595 Logan, Ohio 43138.
Burial following in church cemetery.
Friends may call at the church Saturday, 2-4 and 6-8.
Arrangements by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio.
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019