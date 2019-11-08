|
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving husband, children and granddaughter, Sue L. Brunk was welcomed into the arms of Jesus, at age 53.
Sue is also survived by her parents-in-law, Nolan and Barbara Brunk.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Hocking Hills Mennonite Church, 14865 state Route 595 Logan, Ohio 43138.
Burial following in church cemetery.
Friends may call at the church Saturday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Arrangements by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio.
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 9, 2019